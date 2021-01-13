Melvin Richard Sandy, Sr. “Dicky”
Melvin Richard “Dicky” Sandy, Sr., 79, of Frederick County, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center due to COVID-19.
Dicky was born in 1941 in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Robert and Janie Sandy. He was a Supervisor with Washington Gas and Light retiring after 30+ years of service. Dicky operated construction equipment, and even after retirement continued to work, because that’s what he enjoyed doing. He was a member of Shawquon Ruritan Club, the Antique Automobile Club of America, and a “collector.” Dicky volunteered for many organizations. He had a true love of animals and people that were kind to animals. He never met a stranger and NEVER let anyone go hungry (human or animal), was just a very all-around generous person. Dicky was a member of Stephens City United Methodist Church.
His wife, Ethel Lee Sandy, whom he married on March 16, 1963 in Frederick County, VA, preceded him in death in 2016.
Surviving is a son, Melvin Richard “Rick” Sandy, Jr. and wife, Judy of Winchester, VA; and a sister, Nancy Slonaker and husband, Jimmy of Stephens City, VA.
Along with his parents and his wife, Dicky was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Sandy, Jr.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Jackie Battles officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Those who cannot attend Dicky’s service can stream it live through his obituary page on the Omps Funeral Home website — www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
The family expresses a sincere thank you and blessings to the heroic healthcare workers at Winchester Medical Center that tried so desperately to nurse Dicky back to health. The family saw firsthand what these heroes have to endure on a daily basis, and it was so appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dicky’s memory to a favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
