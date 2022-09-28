Melvina “Millie” Moulden
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Melvina “Millie” passed away at her home. She was 85.
Born on May 7, 1937, in Madison, VA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin “Mutt” McKee and Dolly Breeden. She married Donald W. Moulden Sr. on February 1, 1959, and together they raised two children, Donald “Dodie” W. Moulden Jr. and Lori A. Moulden.
Millie attended Monroe High School in Madison, VA, and graduated from James Wood High School in Winchester, VA, Class of 1956. She studied business courses and became a legal secretary for many years and was also a licensed real estate agent. After retirement she enjoyed collecting and selling antiques and loved working in her beautiful flower garden.
Millie is survived by daughter, Lori A. Moulden (Sue Bayer) of Winchester, VA, and son, Donald William “Dodie” Moulden Jr. of Winchester, VA; granddaughter, Morgan Lacey Moulden (Ethan Wiles) of Strasburg, VA; great-grandchildren Brycie, Cade, & Kate Wiles, all of Strasburg, VA.
Millie will be missed dearly by her family, friends and beloved kitties, Tasha, Kitan and Riley Anne.
A visitation will be Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery. Officiating will be David Owings.
Memorial contributions may be made in Millie’s memory to: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, https://www.blue
ridgewildlifectr.org, Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
