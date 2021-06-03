Merle M. "Cookie" Walton

Merle Mildred "Cookie" Walton, 66, of Augusta, WV died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Cookie was born on April 30, 1955, in Chevy Chase, MD, the daughter of the late Owen and Nellie Herndon Knicely. She was a Christian by faith and was very crafty with her hands. Cookie enjoyed wood burning, painting, gardening and had a love for her family in which she wanted the best for her kids and grandkids.
Surviving with her fiancé, William L. Moreland of Augusta, WV are two sons: Kenny Warner of Weston, WV; Roger Haymond, Jr. of Romney, WV; three daughters: Angela Turner of Fairmont, WV; Serena Haymond of Paoli, IN and Charmin Warner of Rock Cave, WV; 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
There will be a time to celebrate Cookie's life on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6-7:30 PM at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Memorial Contributions may be made to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the donate now tab or mailing a contribution to the Walton Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
To view Cookie's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.