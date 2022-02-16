Mervil Ray Ruble
Mervil Ray Ruble, 74, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ray was born January, 5, 1948, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Harley and Zella Ruble. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Kerns Ruble. He enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Rebecca, Ray is survived by his children, Stephen Ruble and Tracey Ruble, both of Winchester; grandchildren, Samantha, Joshua, and Calvin DeHaven; and siblings, Allen Ruble of Stephenson, VA, and Ann Jones of Arlington, VA.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
All flowers and donations may be sent to Jones Funeral Home 228 S Pleasant Valley Rd Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
