Mia Danyell Dinsmore, 38, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mia was born August 27, 1983, daughter of the late Lisa Faircloth.
She married Robert James Dinsmore on October 20, 2007, in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are their daughter, Zoey Dinsmore; a sister, Savanna Kauffman; and a brother, Joshua Faircloth, both of West Virginia.
A visitation will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 P. M. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
