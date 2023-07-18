Michael A. Reid Michael A. Reid of Port Hueneme, California, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Mike was born on January 8, 1951, to Lester (Pete) and Mattie Reid. Mike lived in Clarke County, Virginia, until he entered the United States Navy. He served on a destroyer during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; a daughter, Christy; a son, Michael G., and a brother, Terry Reid. Services will be private. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
