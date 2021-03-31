Michael Allen Alexander, 66, of Winchester died Friday, March 19, 2021 in his residence.
He was born July 16, 1954 in Virginia Beach, VA the son of Charles Sr., and Helen Michael Alexander.
He was married to Deborah Brown Alexander for 48 years.
In his spare time he loved drag racing and NASCAR.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Brandi Anderson and her husband Howard of Winchester, grandchildren Haylie and Hayden; siblings, Charles Phillip Alexander, Jr., and his wife Linda of Kettering,Ohio, Patricia Ann Gainey and her husband Randall of Myrtle Beach, SC, and a large beloved extended family.
A service will be 7:00 pm Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Tom Blake.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service.
