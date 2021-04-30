Michael Allen Fiddler
Michael Allen Fiddler, 54, of Jacksonville, NC, formerly of Stephens City died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in his residence.
He was born January 21, 1967 in Winchester the son of Russell and Linda Stickles Fiddler.
He was married to Tammy Painter Fiddler for 27 years.
Professionally, he worked as a cable technician for Mastec in Wilmington, NC.
He was a graduate of James Wood High School in 1985. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and Uncle. In his spare time, he enjoyed NASCAR, The Washington Nationals, WWE and the Redskins.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a sister, Michelle Bowen and her husband, Joe of Jacksonville, NC, children, Kasondra Painter, Bradley Painter, and Timothy Painter; grandchildren, Jayden San Agustin, Jensen Knight, Arianna Painter and Parker Painter and a large extended family.
His father preceded him in death.
Friends will be received Monday 6-8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester, VA 22601.
