Michael Allen Fiddler, 54, of Jacksonville, NC, formerly of Winchester died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in his residence.
He was born January 21, 1967 in Winchester the son of Russell and Linda Stickles Fiddler.
Professionally, he worked as a cable technician for Mastec in Wilmington, NC.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and the Washington Football Team.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Michelle Bowen and her husband, Joe of Jacksonville, NC, two nieces, a spouse, Tammy Fiddler of Stephens City, two step children and four step-grandchildren.
His father preceded him in death.
Friends will be received Monday 6-8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester, VA 22601. Services will be private with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at: www.cancer.org
