Michael Allen “Mike” Hammer
Michael Allen “Mike” Hammer, 70, of Luray, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Betty Jo Strechberry Hammer of Shenandoah and the late Leate Jarman Hammer.
Mike was a 1968 graduate of Page County High School and earned his degree in 1971 from James Madison College. From 1971-1979, he was a teacher and coach at PCHS. He served as town manager for Stanley from 1979-1986 and worked as a project coordinator from 1986-2012 for Pennoni Engineering Consultants. He was a member of the Fields United Methodist Church in Shenandoah.
On Jan. 29, 1970, Mike married Phyllis Henry Hammer, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his mother and his wife are a son, Joseph Hammer and wife Michelle of Stephens City; a daughter, Jennifer Jenkins and husband Jason of Luray; a sister, Margaret Alger and husband Jesse of Shenandoah; two brothers, Jay Hammer and wife Gail of Stanley, and Matthew Hammer and wife Joyce of Shenandoah; three grandsons, Justin Matthew Hammer, Joseph Michael Hammer and Jacob Leate Hammer, all of Stephens City; and a granddaughter, Caeley Shay Brashears of Luray.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Main Street Baptist Church by the Rev. David Blevins. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
