OBIT_Michael_Anthony_James_117885-2

Michael Anthony James

Michael Anthony James

Michael Anthony James, 65, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at home.

He was born November 15, 1957, in Loudoun County, VA.

He is survived by his wife of one year, Terry; three daughters, Brandy Howard (Andrew), Jessica Parsons (Sean), Sharlotte Collins (Jailen); 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Rueben, Andrew, Mathew, and Nathaial.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Sharlotte James, and his grandparents, Jacob and Marie Weatherholtz, all of whom were from Loudoun County.

Memorial services to be held at:

Pine Grove

United Methodist Church

2833 Green Spring Road

Winchester, VA 22603

On Saturday June 17, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations in the name of Mike James (he was a volunteer at the Mission) to:

RESCUE MISSION

435 N. Cameron St.

Winchester, VA 22601

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.