Michael Anthony James
Michael Anthony James, 65, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at home.
He was born November 15, 1957, in Loudoun County, VA.
He is survived by his wife of one year, Terry; three daughters, Brandy Howard (Andrew), Jessica Parsons (Sean), Sharlotte Collins (Jailen); 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Rueben, Andrew, Mathew, and Nathaial.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Sharlotte James, and his grandparents, Jacob and Marie Weatherholtz, all of whom were from Loudoun County.
Memorial services to be held at:
Pine Grove
United Methodist Church
2833 Green Spring Road
Winchester, VA 22603
On Saturday June 17, 2023 at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations in the name of Mike James (he was a volunteer at the Mission) to:
RESCUE MISSION
435 N. Cameron St.
Winchester, VA 22601
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.