Michael Antonio Clarke
Michael Antonio Clarke, 53, of Martinsburg, WV, departed this life on June 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born August 26, 1968, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late John C. Curtis Clarke II and Cheryl D. Clarke Yates.
Michael is survived by three children, Hailey Jackson, Dante Clarke, and Mikayla Clarke; two grandchildren, Aubree, and Kylani; and his parents Ernest and Cynthia Yates; three brothers, Shawn, Conte Yates and Anthony Herbert III; one sister, Jessica Herbert; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. John and Blanche Clarke, his sister, Lisa Clarke, and his brother John C. Clarke III.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Luke Baptist Church in Berryville, VA., with Rev. Lawrence E. Wilson.
Family will receive friends one hour before service at the church.
Repast to follow the service.
We will be following CDC Guideline for Covid, and mask must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
