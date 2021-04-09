Michael Baxter Robertson
Michael Baxter Robertson passed away on February 26, 2021, from complications related to COVID19.
Mike was born in 1943, in Tacoma Park, MD to Ruby and William (“Killus”) Robertson, Mike graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax, VA before joining the Navy, where he served as a machinist’s mate. Upon leaving the Navy, MIke joined Perry Electronics Corp. in their machine shop before moving to IBM in a similar capacity. While working for IBM, Mike earned an Associates’ Degree in Electrical Engineering from Northern Virginia Community College and transitioned into electrical and systems engineering positions within IBM’s Federal Systems Division and later with Loral Systems Corporation and Lockheed Martin Corporation. An avid computer hobbyist, Mike taught himself several computer programming languages and eventually taught classes in the subject in Norway and elsewhere.
Mike is survived by his wife Carol; sons Bill (Margaret) of Potomac Falls, VA and Steven (Cynthia) of Washington D.C. and grandfather to four Sarah, Kyle, Wesley, and Nate. Mike is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Linda and Harold Dedo of Virginia and his brother William of College Park, Maryland. Mike was also the uncle to several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Lawrence and sister-in-law Clara.
Mike and Carol lived in Woodbridge, Virginia, before retiring to Capon Springs, West Virginia, where he served as President of the Ruritan Club. Mike maintained a great interest in Boating and Carpentry throughout his life. These interests culminated when Mike built a small sailing boat in his basement in Woodbridge. Later in life, Mike’s interests expanded into Astronomy and building miniaturized steam engines.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the late Spring.
Arrangements were handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
