Michael “Bret” Morgan, Sr., 57, of Clear Brook, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Mr. Morgan was born in 1962, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Anna Lee and James L. Morgan. He was a graduate of Handley High School. Mr. Morgan was employed with Project Hope and was the Owner of Morgan Enterprises, retiring in 2020.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Club, Terrace Club and Eagles Club. He enjoyed buying antique furniture, watching the Simpsons, building puzzles and collecting cars. He especially loved spending time with his family, his dogs, Jar Jar and Binks as well as his cats, Tiger and Monique.
His wife, Sharon Morgan, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, Michael Bret Morgan II, Matthew James Morgan and Mary Elizabeth Morgan; sister, Kimberly M. Ricketts (Stephen) brother, Darrin S. Morgan (Bea) and Bret’s partner, Tina Raia. Also surviving are his many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, uncle and dear friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Due to the Government regulations concerning COVID-19, Omps Funeral Home will be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room to (10). While waiting in the “common areas” to pay your respects to the family, please maintain social distancing of at least six (6) feet. We also ask all attendees to respect those who would like to pay their condolences to the family by minimizing your conversation so others may have their time as well. The Morgan family encourages anyone who cannot attend the visitation to visit the Omps Funeral Home website and share their memories.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Frederick County, Virginia, with Pastor Mike Mayton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Bret may be sent to: Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, West Virginia, 25430 or the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, Virginia, 22180.
