Michael Charles Dorgan Michael Charles Dorgan, 85, of Winchester, died Monday, January 2, 2023, in Lavender Hills Nursing Home.
He was born December 22, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the son of Michael and Marie Heintzelman Dorgan.
He was married to Margaret Joan Sutphin Dorgan for 57 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and enjoyed careers with Hobart, Giant Food, and Stutzman Chevrolet.
His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, and reading.
He will be remembered as a man who was devoted to his family.
He is survived by his children, Joan M. Robey of Berryville, Roland T. Robey of Winchester, Michael S. Dorgan of Mt. Airy, MD, and Kevin M. Dorgan of Ohio; grandchildren, Dawn A. Robey, Taylor L. Dorgan, and Nicole E. Dorgan.
The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Monday, January 9, 2023, in Mt. Hebron Cemetery Chape,l 305 E. Boscawen St., Winchester, officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray.
Burial will be in the cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be William Shifflett, Daniel Shifflett, Wesley Robey, Kaleb Robey, Gary Robey, and Neal Norton.
The Honorary Pallbearer is Kelly Hummer.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the cemetery chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
