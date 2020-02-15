Michael Ervin Elsea, 65, of Halifax County, Virginia, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Sentara Williamsburg Regional Hospital, Williamsburg, Virginia.
Mike was born April 19, 1954 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Calvin Joseph Elsea and Genevieve Denny Elsea.
He was retired.
Surviving are a stepson, Eric Elsea; a stepdaughter, Heather Shepherd; two sisters, Joette Elsea Hansen and Adair Elsea Lee; and two step-grandchildren.
A sister, Angela Elsea Wheeler, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville with a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Raymond Morton officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park St. SW, Suite 100, Vienna, VA 22180.
