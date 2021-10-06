Michael E. Poling
Michael E. Poling, age 57, a resident of Belington, passed away Saturday October 2, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center, in Winchester VA. Michael was born December 15, 1963 in Warren, OH a son of the late Edward G. and Myomo Jo (Poe) Poling.
Surviving are three children, Heather Poling of Romney; Miranda Jo Wick of Warren, OH; Christopher May of Warren, OH; sisters, Elizabeth Swiger of Cincinnati, OH; Martha Peck of Romney, WV; brother, Nathaniel Poling, of Augusta, WV; six grandchildren, Kira Crites, Gregory Conard, Killian “Albert” J. Staggs, Liam and Kayden Wick, and Rayan May; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and nieces.
Michael was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Donald Poling.
Michael worked for Rescare as a caretaker. He served in the US Army from 1978-1982. Michael was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved to ride. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Michael never met a stranger and enjoyed fellowshipping with people. He was a kind-hearted soul who would do anything for anyone that was in need. Michael was known to have a sense of humor and was quite the prankster.
Friends will be received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory 220 N. Walnut St. Philippi on Thursday October 7, from 4-8 pm and on Friday October 8, from 8 am- 12 pm. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 pm with Pastor Bryan Headley officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.