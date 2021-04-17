Michael Edward Derry
Michael Edward Derry, 66, of Winchester, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Winchester.
He was born December 29, 1954 in Winchester, the son of Wallace Marshall Derry, Jr. and Anna Rosalie Golightly Derry.
Mr. Derry served in the US Army.
He was a carpenter for forty-five years.
He was a very hard worker and a kind-hearted man who loved his family. He was a dirt track racing fan; a fisherman; and a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan.
Surviving are a son, Josh Derry (Fonnie) and a daughter, Brandy Lingle (Ryan) all of Winchester; grandchildren, Hadley and Scarlett Bell; a twin brother, Mitchell E. Derry; a brother, Wallace Marshall Derry, III (Jeanne) and a sister, Robin Derry White (Roger).
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express their sincere thank you to the nurses of Wing two at Evergreen Health and Rehab. Center and to Blue Ridge Hospice for all their wonderful care.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Skillet will be sadly missed. he had a heart of gold and would drop everything to help out a friend. The family is in my thought and prayers. Robin Johnson Mansfield
