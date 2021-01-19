Michael Eugene Keesling
Michael Eugene Keesling, 77, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Keesling was born in 1943 in Baltimore, MD, son of Margaret Keesling and the late Eugene Keesling. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1961. Mr. Keesling was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam conflict, achieving the rank of Chief E-7. He was a member of the Capon Bridge American Legion. Mr. Keesling loved gardening and enjoyed fishing. He was a loving father and grandfather that will be missed.
His wife, Linda Rae Keesling, preceded him in death in 2018.
Surviving is a daughter, Kristina Keesling of Charlottesville, VA and a son, Kurtis Keesling and wife, Dena of Augusta, WV; grandchildren, Kayla Keesling of Winchester, VA, Brittany Keesling of Morgantown, WV, Chalyn and Devyn Drago of Stephens City, VA, and Skylar Longerbeam of Winchester, VA; and seven great grandchildren.
Along with his father and his wife, Mr. Keesling was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Keesling.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to any Disabled Veteran’s charity.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
