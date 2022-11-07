Michael G. Hayton
Michael Gene Hayton, 70, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Hayton was born April 3, 1952, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late William Hayton and Dorothy Fletcher Hayton.
He worked in production for American Woodmark and was on the custodial staff at Redbud Run Elementary.
He married Joyce Strosnider Hayton on June 9, 1972, in Boyce, Virginia. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2022.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Daniel Hayton and his wife, Rachel, of Berryville, VA, and Corey Hayton and his wife, Amanda, of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Terry Hayton and Kevin Hayton both of Winchester, VA; and three granddaughters, Lily, Ashlyn and Leah Hayton.
His sister, Cheri Tavenner, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Transfiguration, 1822 Old Chapel Rd., Boyce, VA 22620.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.