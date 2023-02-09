Michael G. Miller
Michael Gordon Miller, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed peacefully on February 3, 2023, with his family by his side at the Winchester Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Millicent (Money) Reynolds.
Mr. Miller was born November 6, 1935, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Dr. Beveridge Miller and Adelaide Darling Miller. His brother, Beveridge, and sister, Barbara, predeceased him. He is survived by his sister, Donna, and her wife, Mary; his brother-in-law, Thomas Reynolds, with wife, Patricia, and sister-in-law, Alice Reynolds, and partner, Gary Smith. Mike and Money had three children: Anne-Owen (Jim Cox), Leigh (Bob Garry) and Mike Jr. ( Lauren Blaeser). They were blessed with nine grandchildren who were lucky enough to spend time at Glen Allen Farm: berry picking, swimming, dirt biking, shooting clays and avoiding the ghosts in the dormitory. They are Michaelann (Sal), Elizabeth, Jason (Eliza), JP (Maggie), Tommy, Kayla, Logan, Aidan and Michael. He met his great-grandson, Trey, this fall.
Mike graduated St. Alban’s School in Washington, D.C., in 1954 and Bowdoin College in 1958. At Bowdoin, he was a member of Theta Delta Chi Fraternity where he excelled at bridge and misadventure. Maine, it’s coastline, people and his beloved family home, The Barbican, would claim a piece of his heart forever.
He was a business executive following opportunities with Procter and Gamble, Heinz, ITT Sheraton, and A&W up and down the east coast before finding his true joy at The Chestnut Group of Middleburg.
He was a member of Christ Church Cunningham Chapel, the vestry of Grace Church of Berryville, the Board of Help with Housing, Cheers Early Childhood Development and the Millwood Country Club.
He enjoyed shooting sporting clays, collecting, and making toy soldiers, his dog Jordon, tending his roses, fly fishing, boating, cocktail hour with his beloved wife and ice cream, not necessarily in that order.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church Food Pantry, Millwood, VA 22646.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
