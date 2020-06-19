Michael Galderisi
Michael Galderisi, 81, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Galderisi was born June 8, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Michael Galderisi and Matilda Koteles.
He retired from FEMA in January 2002 where he worked as a sheet metal mechanic.
A veteran of the US Navy, her served from 1956-1960.
He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 100; Thursday Morning Senior Bowling League; Friday Night Men’s Poker Group; and the NRA.
After the passing of his first wife, Carolyn “Carrie” Ann Sandberg on January 25, 2010 he later met and married Margaret E. Shields on April 15, 2015.
Surviving with his wife are his son, Michael D. Galderisi and his wife, Michelle, of Suffolk, VA; his daughter, Lora G. Dodson and her husband, Bill, of Stephens City, VA; a step-son, Brian P. Aronhalt of New Jersey; seven grandchildren, Johnathan and his wife, Ali, Megan and her fiancé, Angelo, Kurt, Kenny, KC, Emily and Elizabeth; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ryan and Zhavia; three brothers-in-law, David Sandberg and his wife, LaVerne of Mt. Airy, MD, Robert J. Shields and David A. Shields, both of Winchester, VA; and a nephew, James Shields II and his wife, Jill.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Kilmarnock, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, American Red Cross, 561 Fortress Dr., Winchester, VA 22603, or to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
