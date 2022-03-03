Michael Henry “Mike” Cullers Michael Henry “Mike” Cullers, 78, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at StoneSpring Hospital.
Mike was born November 9, 1943, in Woodstock, VA, the son of the late Roland and Margaret Munch Cullers. He graduated from Strasburg High School and went on to attend and graduate from Rollers Business College. He was a member of Dry Run Christian Church, Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Valley Ruritan, Virginia Society of Enrolled Agents, and the National Society of Tax Professionals. He was married to the love of his life, Lucinda E. Sadlick Cullers. He was a tax accountant. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was cherished and respected by his tax clients.
Along with his wife, Lucinda, Mike is survived by his children, Darlene Langley (Paul), Leah Rife, and James Rife (Kathleen); grandchildren, Justin Rife, Spencer Langley (KateKarl), and Jacob Rife; and sister, Betty Cullers Lambert (Frank).
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Livia Langley; sisters, Madelyn E. Cullers Munch, Stella Mae Cullers Bailey; and brother, Ira Roland Cullers.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Dept.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dry Run Christian Church, PO Box 41, Fort Valley, VA 22652; Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Dept Inc, PO Box 17 Fort Valley, VA 22652, or any charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
