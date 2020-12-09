Michael Hitaffer
Michael Hitaffer, 61, of Stephens City, VA died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at home with his wife by his side.
Michael was born May 4, 1959; son of the late William Mercer Hitaffer and Ruth Elaine Hitaffer. He was a hobby and sports enthusiast, ranging from hunting and fishing, to photography and everything in between.
He married Carol Lee Chapin Hitaffer, February 14, 2000 at Stephens City United Methodist Church.
Along with his wife he is survived by his brother, William Mercer Hitaffer, Jr. of Winchester and his sister Cheryl Hitaffer (David) of Florida.
Michael is preceded in death by his sister, Madeline Whitacre.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, December 10, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 8:00pm. A funeral service will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home at 2:00 with Pastor Mark Carey officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Elkins, Tom Elkins, Adam Whitacre, Rocky Taylor, John Riffee and Dylan Hitaffer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.