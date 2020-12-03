Michael Hollis Shade
Michael Hollis Shade, 73, of Hagerstown, Maryland died November 29, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD
He was born February 3, 1947 in Martinsburg, WV, the son of Alaon and Helen Litts Shade. Michael served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Lowes as a truck driver.
Michael is survived by two siblings, Alonzo “Lonnie” Shade of Frederick County, VA and Beverly Dorsey of Frederick County, VA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brother, Mitchell Clayton Shade and a sister Barbara Jean Emmons.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
