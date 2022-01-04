Michael Jonathan Bernard Van Zandt, 65, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his children.
Mr. Van Zandt was born July 6, 1956, in Margaretville, New York, son of the late Ernest Warner Van Zandt and Barbara Pearl Mauer Van Zandt.
He owned Old Dixie Diner in Vero Beach, FL, after serving in the U. S. Marine Corps.
His wife, Julie Anne Perry Van Zandt, preceded him in death July 30, 2002. His daughter Melissa A. Van Zandt also preceded him in death in 1980.
Surviving are his six children, seventeen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, Ericka and Todd Nicholson of Stephenson, VA with their children, Cicely, Cole, and Cade Nicholson; his stepson, Ronald T. and Valerie Spada of Vero Beach, FL with their children, Tyler and Kaitlyn Spada; his son, Michael and Nicole Van Zandt of Stephens City, VA with their children, Joey, Caitlin, and Chris Robinson and Hannah Van Zandt; his daughter, Allyson and Bernd Cox of Loganville, GA and their children, Makensey Cox of Auburn, GA and Scott Cox of Loganville, GA; his son, James and Kayla Van Zandt of Chickamauga, GA and their children, Madison Van Zandt of Inwood WV, Ely Green, Brandon Van Zandt, Tad Van Zandt and Rylee Van Zandt; his son, Zachary and Brittany Van Zandt of Sebring, FL with their children, Cameron and Vince Van Zandt; and two sisters, Carli Van Zandt and Barbara Van Zandt Winslow.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Florida.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.