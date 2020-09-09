Michael J. Dunlap

Michael Jordan Dunlap, 34, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Dunlap was born March 31, 1986, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Roy Keith Dunlap and Kathryn Lee Thompson Meelheim.
He was an actor.
Surviving with his parents are a sister, Melissa Dunlap-Spencer and her husband Matthew Spencer of Berryville, VA; a brother, Kristopher Dunlap of Winchester, VA; and two nephews, Tristan Dunlap and London Dunlap.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be private.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Just so heartbreaking. Rest In Peace, sweet man.
