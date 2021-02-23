Michael James Nasser, Sr., 89, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Nasser was born on July 21, 1931 in Kingston, PA, son of the late Michael James and Yesra Nasser. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, VA and attended Rollins College, in Winter Park, Florida. Mr. Nasser was selected for West Point Military Academy enrollment, but instead chose to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, having served during the Korean conflict. Employed by Monroe Shocks and Struts for over 30 years, he was awarded top Sales Representative numerous times. Mike finally found his true passion as owner/operator of The Launching Pad, a delicatessen in Winchester. He and his wife Evelyn received much joy by building lasting personal relationships with their patrons.
Mr. Nasser participated in various veteran activities and served as a member of the Marine Corps League of Winchester. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan and enthusiastically collected team memorabilia. Mr. Nasser was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester, VA.
He married Evelyn Viola Triplett on September 20, 1986 at First Christian Church in Winchester, VA. Mr. Nasser was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Smellie Nasser in 1971; a daughter, Angela Nasser; and two sisters, Lila Byrd and Thelma Deeb.
Surviving with his wife Evelyn are son, Michael J. Nasser, Jr., daughters, Sharon Chase; Karon Haddaway, and Deborah Ochoa; grandchildren, Justin Chase, Matthew Haddaway, Corey Chase, Jonathan Haddaway, Christine Reynolds, Lauren Haddaway, Zachary Ochoa, Michael J. Nasser, III, Nicholas Ochoa, Gina Marie Nasser, and Kyle Lemon. Great grandchildren; Blake, Mason, and Hayden Reynolds, Brennan and Corbin Chase, Emma and Claire Ochoa, Caleb Nasser, sisters; Polly Gregg and Dorothy Khoury; and many nieces and nephews to whom he was very close.
A visitation will be from 12 pm to 1 pm on Friday, March 5 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St, Winchester. The visitation will be limited to 10 guests at a time, masks will be required.
A funeral service will follow at 1 pm on Friday, March 5, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. The funeral service will be limited to 50 attendees; masks will be required.
Livestreaming will be available on Mr. Nasser's obituary page on the Omps website at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
Immediate family will proceed to the entombment service in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Nasser's memory to Serve Our Willing Warriors, 16016 Waterfall Road, Haymarket, VA 20169-2126 or via website at https://www.willingwarriors.org/donate
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.