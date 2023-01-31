Michael Joseph Vergot “Mike” “Sir”
Michael Joseph "Mike" "Sir" Vergot, 80, of Winchester, VA passed away January 26, 2023 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
Jacki preceded Mike in death on May 5, 2020.
Michael is survived by his daughter Shannon Vergot Phillips (John); his son Richard G. Vergot (Carla); grandchildren Madeline Goubeaux-Nelsen (Michael) and Zachary F. Goubeaux; great grandchildren Maeve Primrose Nelsen and Malcolm Henry Nelsen; his sister Joan Vergot Holliday Yates; his brother John Vergot( Lois) and also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 2:30 pm until his Funeral Service at 3:30pm at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be Thursday at 11AM at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032.
There will be a reception immediately following the Funeral Service, at the Winchester Parks & Recreation Building, 1001 E. Cork Street, Winchester, VA.
