Michael Keith Mucciarone
Michael Keith Mucciarone, 65, of Winchester, passed away surrounded by his family in his home on June 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
His late wife, Brenda Sue Frye Mucciarone welcomed him to heaven in loving arms.
Michael was born September 20, 1955 in Baltimore, MD to Albert Thomas Mucciarone and the late Patricia Winkler Mucciarone and step-son to Joy Payne Mucciarone.
He is the proud father of Melanie Anne Barth Mucciarone, Eugene Anthony Mucciarone; and stepfather to Timothy Brian Barth.
Michael is the loving grandfather “Poppy” to Logan Allen Lineburg, Anthony Tyler Mucciarone, Jacob Michael Lineburg and Harold “Robbie” Richard Whitacre III.
The boys were Michael’s pride and joy. He was devoted and very much in their lives. He shared a special bond with each of them.
Michael was a beloved brother to the late Debra Ann McLendon, Kirk Steven Mucciarone; Steven Albert Mucciarone, the late Anthony Richard Mucciarone, Albert Matthew Mucciarone, Lisa Patricia Mucciarone; and step-brother to Kimberly Jenkins.
A celebration of life in honor of Michael and his wife Brenda, will be held at Strasburg Park, R.R. Donneley Pavilion, on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.