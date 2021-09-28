Michael Keith Underwood, 67, of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home.
Michael was born in 1954 in Front Royal, VA to the late Lester Widdeman Underwood and Maxine Iden (McCarty). He was a graduate of Clarke County High School and retired as a Water Treatment Plant Operator. Michael was definitely a sports fanatic based on his love of the Baltimore Orioles, Maryland Terrapins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Michael is survived by his wife, Carole Anne; daughters, Rachel Howard, Rebecca Merriweather, Alyce Schmitt and Audrey Underwood; grandchildren, Lauren & Miles Howard, Noelle Merriweather, Michael William Schmitt and Amayah "Frankie" Hall; sisters, Linda Kimbrough & Family, Donna Underwood, Tracy Kline & Family; brothers, Dennis Underwood & Family and Ricky Underwood & Family.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.
