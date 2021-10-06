Michael Lee Chapman
Michael Lee Chapman, 71, of Clearbrook, VA passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at his home.
Michael was born December 6, 1950 in Harrisonburg, VA the son of the late Billy S. Chapman and Betty N. Chapman. He graduated from John Handley High School in the class of 1969. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1976 and was honorably discharged at Martinsburg Air National. He retired from General Electric Co. Winchester Lamp Plant in 2010 after 26 years of employment.
He is survived by his son Kelly S. Chapman and sister Molly Chapman.
All services will be private.
Burial will take place in Lacey Springs, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
