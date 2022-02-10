Michael Lee Stewart
Michael Lee Stewart, 72, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Michael was born in 1949 in Middletown, VA, the son of the late Shadrick Clinton Stewart Jr. and Mildred Luck Stewart. He attended James Wood High School and later received his GED. Michael retired as a computer specialist working at Mount Weather, VA. Before he stared his career at Mount Weather, Michael played in a variety band called Apple City. He loved motorcycles, guns, music and spending time with his wife, Melanie. Michael was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
He married Melanie Gay Teets on November 11, 1989, in Winchester, VA.
Michael is survived by his wife, Melanie; brother, Patrick Lewis Stewart (Peggy); nieces, Angela Watts (Bobby) and Sherry Simpson.
A visitation will be Friday, February, 11, 2022 at 2pm with a service to follow at 3pm held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
