Michael Lynn Short, 65, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Michael was born November 12, 1956, in Alexandria, Virginia, son of the late Milford Clarence Short and Faye Marie McPherson Powers.
Michael was the Stair Man. He began working with stairs at 16 years of age and progressed his way up to sales representative due to his knowledge of the craft. Michael retired after 45 years of designing stairs. Michael made it his mission to ensure everyone around him was taken care of due to the love in his heart. He enjoyed making people laugh, playing saxophone, martial arts, jets, cooking, spending time with friends and family, especially his sister and his grandchildren. Michael enjoyed the Godly fellowship he shared with the Stephens City United Methodist Men.
Michael is survived by his wife, Loretta Naomi Culp Short, their son, Alex Short (Ashley) of Okinawa, Japan; three grandchildren, Tristan, Gracyn, and Emilia; a brother, Gary Short (Barbara) of Frederick, MD; a loving sister, Sandy Hetzer (Todd) of Culpeper, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was welcomed home by a large group, including his daughter, Marissa Clara Short, his brother, Dennis Neal Short, and many other loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Sunset View Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, VA, with Rev. Bertina J. H. Westley officiating.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be scheduled when we can all get together.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stephens City United Methodist Church, PO Box 428, Stephens City, VA 22655, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
