Michael Lynn Sioris, 43, of Tulsa, OK passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Tulsa.
Michael was born in April 1976 in Guatemala City, Guatemala and was the son of Demetrios (Jim Sioris) of Lake Frederick, VA and Carolyn Aldridge of Zachary, LA. He was a graduate of Herndon High School and Johnson & Wales Culinary School.
Surviving along with his parents are his wife Suparnun and daughter Sabrina of Tulsa; daughter Raegan of Friendswood, TX; daughter Alyssa Johnson (David) and son Demetrios of Denham Springs, LA; aunt Helen Sioris of Arlington, VA and many cousins in LA.
A private celebration of life will be held in LA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Hwy., Zachary, LA 70791, telephone # 225-654-2960 or to the American Cancer Society, 2654 Valley Ave. Suite B, Winchester, VA 22601.
God bless you Michael.
