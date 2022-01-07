Michael “Mike” M. Funkhouser Sr., 67, of Winchester, VA, passed away January 2, 2022, at his home. He was born November 28, 1954, in Woodstock, the son of the late Berland M. Funkhouser and Anne (Rich) Funkhouser.
Mike was a Master Carpenter and was employed by Negley Co. in Winchester as well as Fleetwood Industries. He enjoyed watching Western movies, hunting and fishing, building things and eating ice cream especially Fudge Ripple. Above all else he loved and adored his wife Cindy and was the absolute best dad and grandfather in the world.
He married his loving wife Cynthia “Cindy” L. (Broy) Funkhouser on October 5, 1973, in Hagerstown, MD.
In addition to his wife Cindy he is also survived by his daughter Angela “Nikki” Funk; grandchildren Morgan McClenning and Madison Funk; sisters Ann Golliday (Ronald), Dawn Funkhouser, Kathy Elsea (Riley) and Dale Jenkins; his sister-in-law Katherine Funkhouser; his mother-in-law Helen M. Broy and his many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Mike was also preceded in death by his son Michael M. Funkhouser II; his brother Danny G. Funkhouser; his nephew Danny G. Funkhouser II; and his father-in-law Robert R. Broy.
Always remember what a good, loving and kind-hearted guy Mike was. He loved and adored each and every one of you who he called family and friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Gathering Tuesday from 12noon until his Memorial Service at 1pm with Pastor Bradley Hill officiating at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Following Mike’s service he will be interred with his son Michael at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.