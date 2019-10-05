Michael Marcellus Ziegler

Michael "Mike" Marcellus Ziegler, 81, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Mr. Ziegler was born in 1938 in North Dakota, son of the late Joseph and Eva Ziegler. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Mike was a graduate of Assumption Abbey High School in Richardton, North Dakota, class of 1957. He retired as an electronics technician from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in 1994. He was a devoted husband and loving father; he was always there when needed. Mike enjoyed camping, hiking, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Mr. Ziegler married Elfriede, the love of his life, on November 19, 1960, in Germany.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Angela Weibel (her husband Bruce) and Annette Gaunt (her husband Daryl); sons, Erich Ziegler (his wife Samra) and Tristan Ziegler (his wife Sarah); six grandchildren; three great granddaughters; sisters, Esther Kysar and Evelyn Tonra.
Mr. Ziegler was preceded in death by sisters, Clara Mastel, Laverne Vetter, and Irene Trinko; and brothers, Nick and Leo Ziegler.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10th, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg officiating. A reception will follow the Mass at Muldowney Hall at the church. Interment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, California 91365 or through the website https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/give/
