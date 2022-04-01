Michael Mathew Kresge
Michael Mathew Kresge, 28, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on March 26, 2022.
Michael was born in 1994 in Leesburg, Virginia, the son of Kathy Kresge and the late Clete Kresge. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, and kayaking, and was a concrete truck driver for a local company.
Mr. Kresge was preceded in death by his father and his grandfather, Colonel Cletus Kresge.
Along with his mother, Michael is survived by his brother, Adam Kresge of Leesburg, Virginia, and his grandparents: Leroy and Bertha Cooper of Winchester, Virginia, and Margaret Kresge of Alexandria, Virginia.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 3:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A private burial service will take place at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's honor to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center
