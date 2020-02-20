Michael "Mike" C. Nitz

Michael “Mike” Carl Nitz, 73, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mike was born on March 9, 1946 in Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Carl V. and Myrtle Shaffer Nitz. He was a 1964 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, a veteran in the United States Marine Corp, truck driver for over 55 years for various trucking companies but most recently Stuart M. Perry in Winchester, VA and a member of the Methodist faith. Mike enjoyed bluegrass, going to car shows especially in Carlisle, PA and being with his granddaughter & family.
Mike married Sharon K. Seldon Nitz on March 11, 1967 in High View, WV.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 53 years are two sons: Christopher M. Nitz and wife Magie of Sterling, VA; Chadwick E. Nitz of Winchester, VA; a brother: Dexter Nitz of Beverly, WV and a granddaughter: Aubrey M. Nitz. He is preceded in death by a brother: Kenneth Nitz.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-1:30 p.m.
Kindly omit floral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 or Timber Ridge Cemetery, C/O Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
To view Mike’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
