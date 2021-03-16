Michael O’Dea Cook
Michael O’Dea Cook, 76, of Clear Brook, VA passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Michael was born in 1944 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Charles and Ella Cooke; beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of the Winchester Eagles Club and retired from ABEX in 2007, after 43 years of service.
His wife, Betty Lou Cook, whom he married on June 26, 1965 preceded him in death last month, February 2021.
Surviving are his four sons, Charlie, Greg, Mark, and Joey. Michael will be missed by his grandchildren, Amber, Justin, Anna, Amanda, and Adam, as well as his great-grandchildren, Maddox, Bryson, and Jackson. Michael is also survived by his brother, Ronald Cooke and sister, Faye Lanham.
Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his sister, Carol Sue Haines and his brother, Charles Cooke.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the gathering at 7 pm with Pastor Charlie Franks officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 56, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
