Michael Paul Stevens “Mike”
Michael Paul “Mike” Stevens, 44, of Frederick County, VA was called home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Mike was born in 1976 in Denver, CO, son of Kathleen and Jerry Stevens, Jr. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1995. His strong spiritual conviction was of comfort and hope. Mike was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and volunteered for a prison ministry, where he helped countless individuals. Mike mentored, coached, and volunteered with many different wrestling organizations. He was known for his sense of humor and kind demeanor. Mike was an avid 2020 Trump supporter. He loved golfing, especially with his son, Michael, and was extremely proud of his late son, Jacob, his daughter, Jillian, and his grandson, Nathan. The immediate family and those he loved were always kept very close. He never let an opportunity pass to let people know that he loved them. Although Mike is missed and no longer with us on Earth, we know he is rejoicing in God’s heavenly home, right along with Jacob.
Mike worked in Regional Sales for Scott Electric in Hagerstown, MD. The church that he was a member of was The Chapel in Richmond, VA.
Surviving is a son, Michael Paul Stevens, II of Stephens City, VA, daughter Jillian Rose Stevens of Strasburg, VA; brothers, Daniel John Stevens of Richmond, VA and Jerry Lewis Stevens, III of Mesa, AZ ; sisters, Elizabeth Stevens Whitney (Chris) of Richmond, VA; Jodi Birenbaum (Dave) of Portland, OR; former wife, Laura Peer Stevens; and grandson Nathan Matthew Stevens of Stephens City, VA; girlfriend, Theresa Woroz of Richmond, VA; and cousin Caci Meyers (Jake) of Virginia Beach, VA. Mike was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Matthew Stevens in 2019.
A visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Joel Gregori officiating. Those who cannot be with us in person can stream the service live on the Omps Funeral Home website, under Mike’s obituary page. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Stevens, Michael Stevens, Chris Whitney, Christopher Whitney, Mark Mullaney, and Jake Wenzinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to his GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/1eaeb3ff
