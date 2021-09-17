Michael Scott Kane
Michael Scott Kane, 52, passed away August 20, 2021.
Michael was born in Radford, VA on December 30, 1968 to John and Judy Kane. He grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he and his wife, Kelly Kane, were married in 1988. They raised four children there until they moved to Broomfield, Colorado in 2000.
Michael was a caring and generous person who enjoyed helping others. At work and at home, he never stopped looking for ways to improve other people’s lives. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly getting everyone together for dinners and game nights. Some of his favorite moments were spent on vacation in Ocean City, MD with his extended family.
He is survived by four children: Emily Milligan, Alex Kane, Bradley Kane, and Thomas Kane; his mother, Judy Kane and his brother, Jeff Kane, both of Winchester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in his passing by his wife, Kelly Kane and his father, John Kane of Lovettsville, VA.
A memorial will be held at Broomfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. MDT.
Friends who wish may contribute to Global Hope Network International (attn Jeff Power): https://www.globalhopenetwork.org/donate
