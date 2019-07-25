Michael Spencer Leighty, 26, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating. In light of freedom the suggested colors of red, white, and blue are recommended to wear for the service.
Spencer was born in Winchester, VA on October 18, 1992 a son of Michael Duane Leighty and Julie Erin Legge Whittington. Spencer loved the outdoors, hunting, bowling and car racing. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Tyler Leighty.
Survivors include his parents Michael Duane Leighty and Julie Erin Legge Whittington; his step-parents, Kim Leigthy and David Whittington; his maternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” and Juanita “Carol” Legge; his paternal step-grandparents, Terry and Linda Raigner; his wife, Monica Mae Wilson Leighty; his step-son, Weslee Wilson; siblings McKenzie Rose Whittington, Nicholas Cameron Leighty and Morgan Lynn Whittington along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family asks that flowers be omitted and expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Stover Funeral Home, 177 N. Holliday Street, Strasburg, VA 22657 to assist the family with final expenses.
