Michael Steck “Mike” Garrett, Jr.
Michael Steck “Mike” Garrett, Jr., 62, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.
Michael was born in Winchester on October 6, 1957, the son of Michael and Betty Garrett. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator and Foreman for Stuart M Perry for 44 years. He was a member of the Eagles. He joined Round Hill Fire Hall in November 1986 and served as chief from 1992-1997. He served on the Committee in 2000.
Along with his wife, Tina Garrett, he is survived by his mother; Betty Garrett, his sisters; Lorrie Fauver (Jeff), and Dorothy Frye, his children; Rebecca Garrett, Mickey Garrett (Amanda), Heather Sunderlin (Mikey), and David Sunderlin (Melissa), as well as 6 grandchildren; Logan, William, Hunter, Landon, Lilly, and Violet.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael Garrett, Sr.
There will be a celebration of life at Round Hill Fire Hall Event Center, Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601 or Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 150 Corporate Place, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at jonesfuneralhomes.com
