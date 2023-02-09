Michael Swygert-Smith
Michael Swygert-Smith, 88, of Stephens City, VA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 22, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
A February 9, 1934, snowstorm marked the birth of Michael I. Smith to Harry and Celia Smith in the Bronx, NY. A natural athlete, Michael played catcher for his high school baseball team; and also in American Legion baseball on a field in the shadow of old Yankee Stadium. Reluctantly abandoning his dream of playing pro baseball, Michael entered Syracuse University, graduating in 1955. Inspired by his father’s career, he then graduated from New York University Law School in 1958. Two years later, Michael moved to Washington to take a position in the Tax Appellate Division of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. After a number of years arguing tax cases before the Fifth Circuit in the Southeast, and working as an aide on RFK’s political campaigns, Michael joined DC law firm Freedman, Levy, Kroll & Simonds, where he became partner. In the late 1980s, he joined a New York law firm and later a Philadelphia firm.
Another February 9 snowstorm, in 1980, marked the wedding of Michael and Regina Swygert at historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown, DC. They soon legally hyphenated their surnames. A move to the Virginia countryside in 1989 led to twenty-five years dedicated to breeding and exhibiting purebred Norfolk and Norwich terriers under the kennel name Bilbrough.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife Regina; two sons from his first marriage, Gene Christopher Smith of Sonoma, CA, and Marc Jonathan Smith of Sterling, VA; two grandchildren; and his brother, Steven A. Smith.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held later in 2023. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Stephens City Fire and Rescue Company, P.O. Box 232, Stephens City, VA 22655, in appreciation for their excellent, kind, and constant service.
