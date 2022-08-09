Michael Thomas McNerney
Michael Thomas McNerney, 74, of Clear Brook, VA, died peacefully at his home, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with his family by his side.
Michael was born July 26, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Claywell Francis and Agnes Skinner McNerney. He worked as a Labor Relations Specialist with the United States Navy until his retirement.
Michael knew from the moment he laid eyes on Betty Jane Rader that he wanted to marry her. On June 20, 1970, they were married in Issue, MD.
Along with his beautiful bride of 52 years, he is survived by his daughters, Carrie Ann Hibbard (Shawn) of Clear Brook and Stacey Lynn Diehl (Rurik) of Hamilton, VA; brothers, Francis “Clay” Claywell McNerney (Michele) of Greensburg, PA, and Mark Edmund McNerney of Llano, CA; sisters, Wynne San Felice (Jack) of Masa, AZ, and Karen Blandford (Roland “Bub”) of Easton, MD; brother-in-law, Richard Wolters of Lynchburg, VA; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Kevin McNerney, and sisters, Deanne Cox and Agnes “Cathy” Wolters.
There will be a Celebration of Life, August 20, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester at 3:00 pm with Shawn Hibbard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
