Michael Thomas “Mike” Wines
Michael Thomas “Mike” Wines, 60, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 12 P.M. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following the service a procession will lead us to the Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery for the Interment. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mike was born on October 26, 1960 in Front Royal, Virginia to his mother, Anna Wines; and his late father, Ronnie Wines.
Mike was a member of the Front Royal, Rivermont, Stephens City, Millwood and Greenwood Fire Departments. He was also a registered Fireman with Nascar.
Surviving Mike is his loving wife of 36 years, Karen Wines; his mother, Anna Wines; his children, Manuel Dwayne Wines, Arlie Jean Wines and Izik Allen Wines; his brother, Richard Wines; and his sister Tamara Henry.
Pallbearers will be Brad Kresge, Bill Long, Willie Henry, Jeremy Henry, Ryan Pennington and Ernie Shirley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to his children, Manuel, Arlie and Izik Wines. Please make checks payable to Karen Wines at the Stephens City Bank of Clarke County, call (800) 650-8723 with any questions.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
