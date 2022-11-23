Michael Timothy Milhon
Michael Timothy Milhon, 62, of Winchester, died Monday, November 21, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born December 11, 1959, in Stephens City, VA, the son of Lloyd and Beatty Wilson Milhon.
Professionally, he worked as a brick mason.
In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, music, being at the river, and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be remembered as a man who loved his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his partner of 28 years, Donna Maxwell, he is survived by his sons, Matthew Milhon and his wife, Gabi, of Ben Wheeler, TX, and Brandon Milhon and his wife, Trish, of Winchester; four grandchildren, Athanasius, Cyprian, Edith, and Margaret; siblings, Lloyd "Bugsy" Milhon and his wife, Tina, Sidney Butler and her partner, Elden, and Lola Milhon and her partner, Jay, and special sister Kimberley.
His sister, Angie Hepner, preceded him in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Saturday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
