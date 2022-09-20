Michael Voyne Omps
Michael Voyne Omps, 60, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home.
Michael was born in 1961 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Bessie Lou and Keven Voyne Omps. He was a graduate of James Wood High School. He was the co-owner and operator of H.H. Omps Transportation, Inc. His work ethic was beyond admirable, no matter the task…..he was always reliable and the heart of the Plastics Division.
Michael was a member of Bloomery Presbyterian Church, the National Truck Pullers Association, Dragon Motor Sports, and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, anything related to the outdoors, truck pulling, and tinkering with anything that had a motor.
He married Marcella “Beattle” Louetta Clark on August 31, 1996, in Winchester, Virginia. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2021. But now they are together again, walking hand in hand.
Surviving is his daughter, Kelsey Omps-Artrup (Matthew) of Winchester, VA; son, Dale Omps (Jenny) of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Kemper and Korbin Omps; sisters, Jessie Omps Gulick (Terry) of Clear Brook, VA, Martha Omps Miller (Wayne) of Winchester, VA; brother, Kenneth “Willie” William Omps (Lisa) of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend David Omps officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gore, Virginia. A celebration of life reception will follow at Gore Fire Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Gore Fire and Rescue, P. O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Bloomery Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 27, Bloomery, WV 26817.
