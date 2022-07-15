Michael W. Smallwood
Michael Woodrow Smallwood, 61, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Smallwood was born January 1, 1961, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late George William Smallwood Sr. and Beulah Mae Mobley Smallwood.
He had worked as a plumber for Thomas Plumbing & Heating in Berryville since he was 16 years old.
Surviving are his daughter, Monica Mae Smallwood; his son, Zackery Wayne Smallwood; a brother, George William Smallwood Jr.; and three sisters, Sandra Kay Lloyd, Wanda Jane Smallwood, and Bonnie Sue Feltner, all of Berryville, VA.
His brother, Robert “Bobby” Randolph Smallwood, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 P. M. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zackery Smallwood at any Bank of Clarke County or mailed to the bank at PO Box 391, Berryville, VA 22611. Funds will be used for him to continue his education in the same trade as his father.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visitwww.endersandshirley.com
